Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: 4th National ICT Summit a success NEW ERA VIDEOTech Video: 4th National ICT Summit a success October 11, 201700 tweet 4th National ICT Summit a success RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: 4th National ICT Summit underwayLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 6 + = fifteen LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 28 ° C 28 ° 28 ° 7% 3.6kmh 0%Thu 24 °Fri 27 °Sat 28 °Sun 31 °Mon 30 ° HIV/AIDSMore Namibia women on ARV treatment than men October 5, 20170Declaration set to address HIV and SRHR in SADC October 3, 20170UNAIDS boss assesses HIV responses October 2, 20170