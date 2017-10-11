UNAM Oshakati to raise funds for struggling students

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-University of Namibia (UNAM) Oshakati campus would this Sunday hold a gospel concert to raise funds to settle debts for 10 of their financially struggling students.

UNAM earlier announced that students with outstanding tuition fees would not sit for the final examinations.

UNAM’s Student Representative Council (SRC) vice president at the campus, Junias Shilunga, said the affected students are mostly in third and fourth year of studies.

“We cannot watch and see our students, especially those in the final year, not sitting for the examination because this would be another year gone to waste,” said Shilunga.

Shilunga said the students recorded as those in dire financial assistance are those whose parents do not have financial means to pay for tuition fees.

The students’ body is now appealing to the business community to help those students.

“These are students, who do not have government loans despite efforts to reapply yearly,” said Shilunga.

Shilunga said the artists would be participating in the concert as a gesture of goodwill, with no appearance fees charged.

He further appealed to artists, who also want to make the concert bigger, to also come on board.

“We have no limit for the artists who want to join the concert. Come one, come all and let’s do this for the good of the Namibian child,” appealed Shilunga.