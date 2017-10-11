Taxi driver tips off police about stolen goods

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-A tip-off from a taxi driver led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man who broke into and stole various goods from the Namibian Children’s Home in Eros on Monday morning. It is believed the suspect occasionally resides at the home.

Immediately after dropping off the man in Havana informal settlement at 04h30 am on Monday, the driver drove to the police station to inform the officers about what he had witnessed, who then proceeded directly to the place in quetion, said City Police spokesperson Fabian Amukwelele.

The police found nine personal computers, duvets, shoes and piles of clothes locked in a backyard shack in Havana. The value of the good is unknown. The suspect also stole files containing personal information from the children’s home.

Amukwelelele said the police had noticed that taxi drivers are often used to transport stolen goods. In most cases, they are able to detect if the goods were stolen, but they generally do not inform the police.

“So, at the end of the day, when we investigate, they – the taxi drivers – can be held accountable in aiding this type of criminal activity,” he said.

The suspect was found to have been under the influence of an unknown substance, as in conversation with the police he would hurl insults at the police officers and break into hip-hop like songs. He spoke of being bewitched by his neighbours. At one point, he mentioned hearing voices in his head.

Amukwelele thanked members of the public for being proactive and informing the police duly about suspicious activity.

“Today, all credit goes to all public members for cooperating with [providing] information. We appeal to the public, when they see these types of incidents to come forth…”

Often members of the public see criminal incidents happening and should report these as soon as possible, Amukwelele remarked.