Student launches book on teenagers’ social struggles

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Jenny Kandenge, 25, a final-year Media Studies and Drama student at the University of Namibia (Unam), is launching her first novel, Trauma, tonight at the College of the Arts (Cota) Theatre School.

The novel targets young people to enlighten them on the inner workings of the lives of young high school girls, and what they go through silently. It also addresses social issues ranging from sexual abuse, teenage pregnancies, gender-based violence, depression and teenage relationships.

“The book revolves around the lives of four high school best friends, Lizette, Grace, Pearl and Justina. At the end of the year, each girl has to overcome obstacles that threaten to destroy their plans of studying. But within the year each girl has to find a way to balance their personal problems and still ensure that their focus remains on their schoolwork. The only thing that knows what is happening in their lives are the diaries, which each girl keeps,” says Kandenge.

Kandenge, an award-winning writer and theatre practitioner was born and raised in Namibia. Her love of writing sprouted from a young age. She is also a playwright, director and actress in the theatre industry, and recently won the award for Best Script at this year’s National Theatre and Film awards.

It took her eight years to write her new book. Kandenge hopes the book will inspire fellow youth and tell the stories of the girls who hide behind windows, as well as bring to light issues we face in our community.

Tickets are available for the launch $250 via 081-7464256). Tickets include a signed copy of the book, which will be provided at the launch, which starts at 16h00.