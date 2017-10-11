Standard Bank supports new Ford Finance

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Standard Bank has confirmed its association with the newly launched Ford Finance offerings. The launch also coincided with Ford’s official opening of its second showroom facility in Windhoek on October 6, 2017.

Ford Finance is said to be an exciting development in Namibia and to this effect Standard Bank will be providing Ford vehicle buyers the opportunity to purchase their dream vehicle through a seamless banking experience and attractive rates.

Speaking at the occasion, Simphiwe Nghona, Standard Bank’s Head: Vehicle and Asset Finance, South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa said this mutual venture with Ford is not only present in Namibia, but also in Botswana and Swaziland.

“Vehicle sales have contracted by double digits, but the timing couldn’t be better for us to support this venture and further solidify our rich history with the Ford Motor Company. We, therefore, pledge our support and partnership and will expand this to other African countries. Africa is our home and we build her growth and we are prepared to take it to greater heights,” said Nghona. Furthermore, Standard Bank has a significant impact on Namibia’s finance market.

In the same vein, Casper Kruger, Managing Director of Ford Motor Company Sub-Saharan Africa, said the new showroom is strongly aligned with the rapid growth of Ford and plans to introduce new models in their showrooms.

“The opening of the showroom gives customers the opportunity to view, test drive and buy Ford vehicles. The introduction of Ford Finance with Standard Bank in these trying economic times is to make it more affordable to the public. Our relationship with Standard Bank in Namibia is all about the seamless purchasing of our vehicles,” said Kruger.

The new Ford showroom facility is located at the corner of Lazaret Street and Mandume Ndemufayo in the Southern Industrial Area.