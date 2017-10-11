Places still up for grabs in Elisenheim Enduro final race

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The final race of the popular Bank Windhoek Namibian Enduro Championship is slated to take place at the spacious Elisenheim Guest Farm north-east of Windhoek this coming weekend.

After six grueling events – the season’s final leg, promises to finish in spectacular fashion, on Saturday.

With spectators seeking an entertaining day out – the gathering is likely going to have the best local Enduro riders on display at the pit areas with more than 70 motorbikes and quads expected to start, in their guest battle it out for the Elisenheim crown and podium places in the overall championship.

Reigning National Open Motorbikes champion Henner Rusch (KTM) will face bitter rival Marcel Henle (KTM) once more. The latter displayed exceptional talent during the current season.

However, Henle will be out for victory after missing the last two events. He needs to secure 2nd place overall ahead of Corner Visser (Sherco), who has equally enjoyed an excellent season to remain amongst the title contenders.

In the men’s Open Quads championship deservedly, JL Oppermann (Honda) who deservedly claimed victory at the last event is firm favourite to repeat the feat – coer Saturday.

Gary Rowland (Honda) sits comfortably in 2nd place overall and is likely to keep this position while Shannon Rowland (Honda) is expected to be at the start to replicated her championship triumph, last year.

The Elisenheim track will again tests the quad riders to the limits laying out a tight battle for the first three places is up for grabs.

Joern Greiter (KTM) had an exceptional season – securing the Senior Motorbike riders class early in the season and with terrain at Elisenheim suits him perfectly well, as he demonstrated during the recent X-Race, at the same course.

The trident of Werner Wiese (KTM), David Brown (KTM) and Stefan du Plessis (KTM) will be battling for 2nd and 3rd spots overall, as sadly incumbent 3rd placed rider Frank Ahlreip (KTM) is unable to compete.

The Clubman’s Class has attracted this year’s champion too in the shape of Juergen Gladis (KTM) and the latter will be out to secure the Elisenheim title, while the trio of Wayne Schablinski (KTM), Liam Gilchrist (Husqvarna) and Lenny Bagwitz (KTM) are within striking distance for overall podium places.

Youngster Keanu Weber-Trianus (KTM) is just a small step away from claiming the Off Road Bike Class Championship with Teddy Kausch (KTM) and Jaco Husselmann (Husaberg) also in the mix of things.

In the Development Class for beginners, Dylan Hilfiker (KTM) has won the race ahead of Levin Quinger (KTM) and with his victory at Otjihase in August, spectators are looking forward to see the young riders in action on Saturday.

The event is co-sponsored by HEMCO Paint and SOLSQUARE. For entries and related information, organisers have posted information on the website www.namibianenduro.com and on their Enduro Racing’s Facebook page.