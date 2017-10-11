Pescanova avails EUR42.5m for new fishing fleet

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Nueva Pescanova plans to build three ships for Namibia and four for Mozambique, constituting a total investment of EUR42.5 million.

With this investment, which is in line with its strategic plan, it intends to provide NovaNam, a subsidiary of Nueva Pescanova in Namibia, with the vessels needed to reach the planned catch volume.

The Namibian vessels will be 50 metres in length and will be used for hake fishing, mainly to supply the NovaNam factory in Lüderitz while Mozambique vessels will be smaller, less than 30 metres, and will be used for shrimp fishing.

In the framework of International Frozen Seafood Fair Conxemar, the CEO of Nueva Pescanova Group, Ignacio González, along with other executives of the firm, presented the prototype of the three trawlers to be built for NovaNam’s fleet to the Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources of Namibia, Bernhard Esau.

NovaNam employs 2 100 workers in the country, 1 800 of them in Lüderitz, where Pescanova has the largest hake processing centre in Africa and 300 in Walvis Bay factory.

The company has appointed Marcos Osuna as director of fisheries for Latin America, where he will also be appointed in the position of general manager of the subsidiary Argenova, Argentina.

The management of Latam Pesca (integrated in the General Fisheries Directorate of Nueva Pescanova Group) covers the business of the Galician multinational firm in Peru (Novaperu), Uruguay (Belnova) and Argentina (Argenova), countries in which the group has a fleet of 20 boats.

In this area, the company has a factory in Peru that employs 100 people, and another one in Argentina, with more than 700 workers.