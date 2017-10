Maria Amakali

Air Namibia employees Penna Munyunda and Tangi Amon Namwandi, who are accused of attempting to steal N$1.1 million from the national airline, were this morning granted bail of N$50 000 each.

Magistrate Vanessa Stanley, imposed strict reporting conditions. Justifying the bail amounts by citing the serious nature of the charges the pair is facing. The matter was then postponed to February 8, 2018 for further police investigations.