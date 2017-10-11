Harry Simon Jr follows in Dad’s footsteps

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Namibia’s new boxing sensation Harry Simon Jr (19) steps in the boxing for his third professional fight since joining the paid ranks against compatriot Nathanael Shimanda on the 21st of this month.

The eagerly-awaited bout is among a galaxy of undercard bouts on the Champions in Action boxing bonanza under the auspices of the revered MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions.

Son of Namibia’s first world boxing champion Harry “The Terminator” Simon, Harry Jr is undefeated after two bouts since turning professional.

The highly gifted young boxer boasts a remarkable successful résumé from his 31 fights in the amateur ranks before he graduated to the pro ranks. He started trading leather aged 14 and hardly out of his pair of shorts.

The quick silver boxer, whose serious look resembles that of his father, the legendary Harry Snr, is undefeated in two pro fights and looks forward to his third fight under the MTC Sunshine Promotions.

“Harry Simon Jr will step in the ring against Shimanda and we are very proud to have taken him under our wings. He is a young talented boxer we certainly wish to guide in the area of discipline and dedication so that he can reach his ultimate goal of becoming world champion following in his father’s footsteps,” said Tobias.

“It should be noted that Harry Snr and I come a long way since our hard times in the notorious Berea and Hillbrow suburbs of Johannesburg. We often went to bed on empty stomachs during our infant boxing days but would still wake up at 04h30 in the morning to hit the road training in an effort to realise our dreams,” said Tobias.

Harry Jr expressed gratitude for the opportunity to step in the boxing ring again admitting that he would need to create his own path and that can only be realised through hard work and total dedication.

The main bout on the night features Walter “Executioner” Kautondokwa up against Tanzanian challenger Meshack “Smart Boy” Mwankenwa, as the Namibian defends his WBO Middleweight title.

Also on the same billing, Namibia’s promising Welterweight prospect, Mike Shonena squares off against Juma Waiswa (Uganda) for the vacant WBO Africa Welterweight belt in the main undercard.

In total, there are eight other exciting undercards, including the special exhibition bout ‑ Selma vs Michael encounter ‑ that promise to give local boxing fans total value for their money.

Tickets are up for grabs at Computicket outlets, Antonio’s shop in Post Street Mall and at the Windhoek Country Club reception. General tickets sell for N$200, while VIP tables seating 10 people are going for N$10 000.