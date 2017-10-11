ChiNamibia hosts kids’ cultural festival

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-ChiNamibia is hosting its fourth annual cultural festival this Saturday at the Katutura Community Arts Centre (KCAC) in Windhoek.

An exhibition of local and international cultural talents by young kids is once again this year one of the main attractions, with storytelling, cultural dances, traditional food-tasting and theatre performances by children.

ChiNamibia’s public relations officer, Prince Mathe, says the event has ‘Let the Children Play’ as a slogan to help relay the message the festival’s main goal, which is to provide arts education for the development of the wider society through enriching the lives of children and the youth.

“This is achieved through giving them a platform to develop and express themselves through arts and culture, and ensuring that arts can be an opportunity for job creation,” Mathe says.

Since 2014, ChiNamibia in collaboration with stakeholders, such as the Franco-Namibia Cultural Centre (FNCC), First National Bank of Namibia (FNB) Holdings Foundation Trust, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and the

National Theatre of Namibia (NTN), have successfully hosted the festival.

The event has given children from disadvantaged schools and backgrounds a chance to perform on stage and to show their artistic flair and, as in the past, children from other countries, including Zambia and Zimbabwe, are taking part in the festival.