All FNB Namibia customers to receive savings pocket

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-With the upcoming World Savings Day on October 31, FNB Namibia will give each of its customers a transactional account a savings pocket linked to their account free of charge.

This was announced by Martha Murorua, Executive Officer Consumer at FNB Namibia. The savings pocket is available to all customers regardless of the type of account they may hold. This is truly a unique product in Namibia.

“October is recognized globally as savings month, and we at FNB Namibia believe that saving should take place all-year round. As the festive season begins, people tend to start spending more money, and we want to help create a culture of saving,” added Murorua.

The savings pocket is linked to the customer’s transactional account. “You can transfer money to and from your savings pocket electronically via online banking or at an ATM at any time, free of charge without any notice period. Money in your savings pocket will also still gain a very competitive interest rate.”

Achieving dreams and goals, seeing your money grow, being able to afford that little extra and having funds for an emergency are some of the many reasons to save a little bit every month.

“We encourage all our existing and potential customers to use the unique savings pocket for peace of mind and an overall feeling of safety and happiness,” concluded Murorua.