Naidjala fight ‘temporarily postponed’

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Namibia’s former WBO Africa bantamweight champion Immanuel ‘Prince’ Naidjala’s fight against South African Mzuvukile Magwaca, that was scheduled for last Friday (October 6) has been temporarily postponed.

The 32-year-old Naidjala was set to challenge the undefeated Mzuvukile Magwaca for the IBF Inter-continental title at the ICC in Kimberley, South Africa, but the fight was postponed for technical reasons. Local promoter Nestor Tobias said a new date for the fight would be communicated today.

Tobias said Naidjala’s opponent would remain the same and the title to be challenged for also remains the same, but a new date will be provided. Magwaca is the reigning IBF Inter-continental champion.

“The fight is definitely still on, all we are waiting for now is a new date to be communicated to us, but I think my South African counterparts should communicate that to me by today. So, like I said, the opponent and the title to be contested for remain the same, but just a new date. Prince has been ready and remains ready for the fight, despite the slight changes,” Tobias said briefly.

Naidjala, who goes into the fight with 23 fights, 3 losses and 1 draw, will be striving to redeem himself, following his defeat against another South African, Sibiniso Gonya, in April, who wrestled his WBO Inter-continental title away in that fight.

His opponent Magwaca remains undefeated with 22 fights, 19 wins, and 3 draws. In July 2015 he won the WBA International title and in March this year he won the WBF world title and went on to claim the IBF Inter-continental title in July, which he will now defend against Naidjala.

In an earlier interview, Naidjala said: “I am excited to get another opportunity to get into the ring. I know I disappointed a lot of my fans in my last fight and I will use this opportunity to redeem myself. Magwaca is a respectable opponent who is undefeated, but I will give him everything I have to make sure we win at all cost. I wish to thank my promoter Nestor and our loyal sponsor MTC for this amazing opportunity.”