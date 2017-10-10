Query: How many charcoal producers are in Namibia and how much charcoal has been produced in the past years?

Response: There are 604 producers in Namibia and in the last two years, 2015 and 2016, 216 669 tons were produced. During 2016/2017, 109 885 tons were produced.

Query: How much is exported to South Africa and overseas and how much is used locally?

Response: Namibia exported 139 684 tons to South Africa during 2015/16 financial year and 71 991 tons during 2016/17. In addition, Namibia exported 45 547 tons overseas during 2015/16 as well as 14 690 tons during 2016/17. Furthermore, 31 438 and 23 204 tons was traded locally during the periods of 2015/16 and 2016/17 respectively.

Query: How many jobs have been created through this industry?

Response: The charcoal industry created 3 763 jobs in 2015/16 and 2 318 during 2016/17 in Namibia.

Query: Ministry of agriculture please tell us, for the production of charcoal, what trees can be utilized and in which areas are they found?

Response: Tree species per area

Margaret Kalo, Senior Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, e-mail: Margaret.kalo@mawf.gov.na