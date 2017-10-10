Coetzees make clean sweep at Windhoek Show

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Windhoek Industrial and Agricultural Show has come and gone but the name Piet Coetzee will linger for much longer in the isles of the small stock arena.

Coetzee with the support of his two sons, Zirk and Xico, made history and a clean sweep by walking away with every conceivable prize for Van Rooys, Damaras and Veldmasters. He was crowned the breeder with the most points and champion breed of by winning all five group classes for small stock.

To add to this unprecedented achievement, he sold the Van Rooy ram, called King David, for a whopping N$60,000 To Karl and Karbe Persendt of Croxley Farming. King David was the Breed champion in 2016 and Reserve Breed champion this year.

The Coetzees won all junior ewe classes, except class 8. They also exhibited the junior and reserve junior ewes, as well as the best two- and eight-teeth ewes together with the senior and breed champion ewes. They then went on to win all the junior ram categories, except clas17.

They also produced the junior reserve champion, as well as the best eight teeth ram class. The senior and breed champions also belonged to them. The junior and senior, as well as reserve senior ram came from Coetzee. He also walked off with the best breed champion ram and reserve breed champion Van Rooy.

Piet also produced the senior and breed champion Damara while Zirk won the reserve senior and reserve breed champion rams. Once again, Piet was crowned Damara Breeder of Champions and Breeder with the Most Points.

As if not enough, Piet repeated the stint by exhibiting the senior and senior reserve champ for Veldmasters, as well as the junior and breed champions and senior champion ewe. He also exhibited the two teeth class winner Boer Goat called Viri Viri, while Dino Strauss’s ram called Harley was crowned Boer Goat senior champion.

The brothers, who are in a closed corporation with their father trading as Namboer, have been crowned Auctioneering Group of the Year, and they run it as a family business. Wife Nicolene excels with her administrative skills and financial know-how, while sons Xico and Zirk assist Piet in running Namboer like clockwork.

Piet has won world championships with his small stock and has been crowned Small Stock Breeder of the Year for five years in a row since 2009. He is also one of only 370 individuals in the world to have been awarded the National Auctioneers Association’s prestigious Certified Estate Specialist (CES) award as an internationally qualified specialist auctioneer.