Home Africa Video: South African Regional Youth Forum kicks off AfricaNEW ERA VIDEO Video: South African Regional Youth Forum kicks off October 9, 201700 tweet South African Regional Youth Forum kicks off LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here six + = ten #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 25.6 ° C 26 ° 25 ° 3% 3.1kmh 0%Tue 19 °Wed 24 °Thu 24 °Fri 29 °Sat 29 ° #TRENDINGMother who smothered toddler appears in court September 29, 2016Housing becoming a buyers’ market as growth slows to 11% April 28, 2017Eaton extends partnership with Rob Mcglees Engineering in Namibia July 27, 2017Another woman killed by jealous boyfriend October 6, 2017Load more 35,716FollowersFollow14,707FollowersFollow