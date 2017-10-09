Suspected Air Namibia fraudster in court

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The man accused of attempting to defraud Air Namibia of N$1.1 million made his first appearance in Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Penna Munyunda, 31, was arrested last Wednesday after Standard Bank alerted Air Namibia that it had detected a questionable transaction involving the diversion of money meant for payment to the Namibia Airports Company (NAC).

The prosecution is charging Munyunda with one count of fraud, alternatively theft. According to the charge sheet, Munyunda unlawfully and intentionally sought to defraud Air Namibia of an amount of N$1.1 million by informing the bank that he was entitled to the payments from the national airliner.

“[He] knew that he was not entitled to such payments and thus he committed the offence of fraud,” according to the charge sheet. The alternative charge of theft emanates from the fact that Munyunda apparently tried to steal the N$1.1 million from Air Namibia.

It is alleged that the money transfer in question was done and signed off in an orderly manner with intent to be transferred to another bank account when the bank detected it.

Munyanda, who made a brief appearance before Magistrate Vanessa Stanley, could not get the court to release him on bail. Christian Nambahu, Munyunda’s defense attorney, informed the court that they would bring a formal bail application in due course to get Munyunda released on bail.

Magistrate Stanley then postponed the matter to October 11 for a formal bail application hearing. Munyunda was remanded in custody at Windhoek police station until his next court date.

Rowan van Wyk was prosecuting for the State.