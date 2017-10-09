NEWS JUST IN: Suspected thief gets trapped at scene of crime

Selma Ikela

A 22-year-old man was found trapped in a razor wire fence after he allegedly tried to escape from the rooftop of a Katutura butchery where he and two other men had broken into on Saturday morning.

The suspect ran into the razor wire, got ensnared and while stuck in the wire, fell and hung between a wall and an outside toilet at the premises of One Tau Butchery in Damara Location.

He was stuck between the wall and toilet about one hour and 30 minutes before City of Windhoek Emergency Services came to his rescue.

“He was not hurt at all. He is lucky he didn’t die because he was at a dangerous place,” stated One Tau Butchery owner Shali Andimba.