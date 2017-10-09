Namibian pro boxer on FOX Sports menu in Botswana

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-One of Namibia’s most recognisable professional boxers, Immanuel Andeleki, has been roped in to fight on the Fox Sports Boxing Extravaganza at the Grand Palm Hotel Casino and Convention Resort in Gaborone, Botswana on Wednesday, October 11.

The boxing bonanza has attracted eight bouts on the bill, headlined by two vacant World Boxing Association Pan African titles on offer on the night, that includes one Namibian boxer and three entrants from South Africa, with the Namibian featuring in the title fights to be contested over 12 rounds.

Two months ago, the first of many Africa boxing tourneys hosted and promoted under the auspices of Fox Sports, proved to be a rousing success. This has prompted bt promoters to host what promises to be another exciting eight-fight bonanza at the same venue.

Namibia’s veteran Featherweight boxer, Immanuel Andeleki, who boasts 12 wins and four draws with eight losses in his 24 career fights, will square off against South African opponent Rofhiwa Maemu for the vacant WBA Pan African Featherweight belt.

South Africans Ayanda Nkosi, who has won six and lost one fight in his relatively short professional boxing career, takes on compatriot Jeffery Magagane (won 8, lost 1) for the vacant WBA Pan African Lightweight title.

A few mouth-watering undercard bouts have also been placed on the appetising menu and feature some exciting young talent from hosts Botswana and South Africa to be contested over 6 and 4 rounds.

The full card reads as follows:

Vacant WBA Pan African Featherweight title (12 rounds)

Immanuel Andeleki (NAM) v Rofhiwa Maemu (RSA)

Vacant WBA Pan African Lightweight title (12 rounds)

Ayanda Nkosi (RSA) v Jeffery Magagane (RSA)

International Junior-Flyweight (6 rounds)

Kgomotso (BOT) v Percy Mkhize (RSA)

International Featherweight (4 rounds)

Tshephang Babui (BOT) v Nyiko Ndukula (RSA)

Lightweight (4 rounds)

Steven Bagwasi (BOT) v Kagiso Tebogo (BOT)

International Super-featherweight (4 rounds)

Kutlwano Ogaketse (BOT) v Sifiso Hlongwane (RSA)

International Welterweight (4 rounds)

Gomotsang Gaasite (BOT) v Nkensahosi “Junior” Makondo (RSA)

International Catchweight (4 rounds)

Tefo Letshikgwane (BOT) v Rofhiwa Nemushungwa (RSA)