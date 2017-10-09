Haffner brings his ‘Kind of Spain’ to Namibia

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The renowned German jazz drummer, Wolfgang Haffner, on Friday night hosted his ‘Kind of Spain’ album tour, performing in Namibia for the first time at a fully packed Warehouse Theatre, alongside highly gifted Namibian saxophonist Suzy Eises.

Hundreds of guests who attended were treated to a night of jazz music that left the entire crowd wanting more.

The ‘Night under the Stars’ is this month organised by the Goethe Institut. This was a rewarding collaboration between Haffner and Eises, who has made her mark on the local jazz scene. She impressed with her instrument and her amazing moves.

Haffner performed with his band: Christopher Dell on the vibraphone; Christian Diener on bass; Simon Oslender on the piano.

The band presented the amalgamation of jazz melodies with the rhythm of Flamenco and Spanish folklore.

Supported by a bass, piano and vibraphone, Haffner is well known for the “Haffner Touch” that has made onto international stages with artists including including Al Jarreau, Pat Metheny, Jan Garbarek, Nils Landgren and Randy Brecker.