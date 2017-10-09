Africans urged to explore Africa

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund-Democratic Republic of Congo Ambassador to Namibia Anastas Kaboba Wa-Kimba has appealed to Africans to explore the African continent and see how they can capitalise on its natural recourses for social and economic advancement.

Wa-Kimba, who serves as the head of the African Heads of Mission to Namibia, made the appeal during a courtesy visit to Erongo Governor Cleophas Mutjavikua in Swakopmund on Thursday morning, while touring the region to identify business opportunities.

“Non-Africans know our continent better than our own people and thus I want to appeal to Africans to visit each other’s countries to see the natural resources and other business opportunities offered by Africa as a continent. Let us explore and see how we can contribute towards the development of our respective countries and Africa as a whole,” he said.

Wa-Kimba was accompanied by ambassadors and high commissioners from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Ghana and Congo Brazzaville. He added that it was indeed sad that some Africans do not know their own countries and its resources, whilst the continent can offer so much in addressing major challenges, such as unemployment and poverty.

He further said some hence He noted that Namibia generously grants African countries that are landlocked access to the sea by allocating land for dry ports.

“Some people do not even know this and what business opportunities it unlocks. It’s very important for Africans to explore Africa and be aware of such developments. Hence, our visit to Erongo is key as we want to exchange ideas while identifying opportunities that can be beneficial for our countries and Namibia, through Erongo,” Wa-Kimba said.

South African High Commissioner to Namibia Mavivi Mayakayaka-Manzini said Namibia offers a great deal and that it was up to the various country representatives in Namibia to take the message back home.

“Especially landlocked countries, Namibia was selfless enough to offer everyone access to the rest of the world by allocating land for dry ports. It is now up to us to see that business and cultural elements are explored to benefit Africa,” she enthused.