Work on Omusati police HQ back on track

Staff Reporter

Ongwediva-Police have taken over work on the N$54 million state-of-the-art police headquarters in Omusati Region, which has stalled for almost two years.

Hence, police in Omusati have devoted Wednesdays to assist the estate team from Windhoek, which is on site.

The estate team in the police is responsible for repairs of police infrastructure.

The site was abandoned after the initial contractor, Amupolo Building, was removed, the Regional Commander Commissioner Tylves Kampolo confirmed.

Kampolo said the initiative was introduced to accelerate the process to have the building completed.

Kampolo said if all goes according to plan, the police headquarters would be completed by December.

“We could not sit idle and watch the colleagues do the work alone, hence we have dedicated Wednesdays to add manpower to the team on site so that we can have our structure completed,” said Kampolo.

Currently, the police in Omusati operate in over-crowded offices.

The existing premises are full and, as a result, there is also no parking space, forcing the police officers to park their vehicles outside their premises.