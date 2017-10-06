Top Score 7- A- Side Tournament kicks off at Coast

Staff Reporter

Swakopmund-Top Score, a leading maize meal brand of Namib Mills, kicked off its annual 7- A- side Coastal leg of the football tournament Tuesday this week at the Mondesa stadium in Swakopmund

This is the 3rd year that Namib Mills is hosting the popular football tournament at the coast, following the last two years’ excellent massive team turnout and spectator attendance.

Speaking at the launch in Swakopomund earlier this week, Public Relations; Corporate Social Responsibility and Stakeholder Practitioner for Namib Mills Ashante Manetti stated:

“Win or lose, make sure the other team remembers the day they played you; give only your best in the tournament that lies ahead but also enjoy the company of fellow football lovers who continue to show their support; devotion and passion towards the game and in particular, the Top Score 7-A-side football tournament.”

The event is Namibia’s oldest and largest social football competition and its aimed at community upliftment and engagement, as part of Namib Mill’s way of rewarding those dedicated athletes who continue to show spirit and perseverance in their support of this particular tournament.

The teams in attendance at the launch demonstrated lots of excitement accompanied by amazing team spirit and it was crystal clear that the teams are ready to bring their A – game and showcase their speed, agility, and talent in search of becoming the Top Score Coastal 7-A-Side champions

The total investment of the costal tournament is valued at N$135 000 (one hundred and thirty five thousand dollars). Prizes for the winners include a floating trophy; gold, silver and bronze medals for the top three placed teams upon completion of the competition.

Prize money reads as follows:

N$10 000 (overall winner) N$7 500 (runner up) N$3 500 for third-placed team and a consolation amount of N$2 000 for fourth place.

Fans and supporters are encouraged to bring their camping chairs and come out in large numbers to support their favourite teams vying for this prestigious title. Entrance is free with matches taking place weekdays at 18H00 and Saturdays at 14H00 at the Mondesa Soccer Stadium.