The other lifestyle: Kitchen Beautician

Face masks are beauty treatments and an essential part of a healthy skin care regimen. Facial treats can be made from natural ingredients that you may already have in your kitchen. There are certain nourishing types of food that can be applied on your skin to improve its vitality and appearance.

Honey Face Mask

Honey has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, it also helps the skin to retain moisture. Raw honey is rich in minerals, vitamins and natural enzymes that aid in nourishing the skin. Honey face mask can help to treat pimples due to its antiseptic properties. Apply honey on clean damp skin, wet your hands and loosen the honey to prevent stickiness.

Olive Oil Face Mask

Olive oil is high in omega-3 which is anti-aging. This oil deeply hydrates the skin as it is packed with vitamin A and vitamin E. Olive oil is face mask provides the skin with antioxidants, which help to keep your skin youthful and moisturised. Place a small amount of olive oil on your palm, rub your hands together and apply to your face.

Avocado Face Mask

Avocados contain healthy fats that can improve the skin’s elasticity. They are also rich in essential nutrients that help to reduce blemishes and vitamin E which reduces skin damage caused by sunlight exposure. Avocado face mask has vitamin A and natural fatty acids that can relieve dry skin. To apply, mash up half an avocado, then smooth it on with your fingertips.

Orange Juice Face Mask

Oranges are a source of vitamin C which improves skin texture and revitalizes its complexion. The fruit acids in oranges gently exfoliates the skin and restores collagen to reveal firmer skin. Orange face mask helps to reduce wrinkles, apply freshly squeezed orange juice to your face using a cotton ball, or rub a slice of orange on your face.

Milk Oatmeal Face Mask

Oatmeal has anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce itching and eczema. Milk contains proteins and calcium which softens the skin, it also has lactic acid that helps to brighten dark spots. Place instant oatmeal in a bowl and mix thoroughly with milk. Apply the oatmeal paste to a cleansed face and massage gently in a circular motion.

Kitchen Beautician Technique

Apply face mask after cleansing your skin, leave it on for about 30 minutes (avoid the eyes area). Rinse off with lukewarm water, then cool water and moisturise your skin. For best results, use a face mask once a week before bedtime as your skin rejuvenates better overnight.

Sources: www.dermatocare.com, www.naturalskincarejunkie.com, www.healthline.com

Beauty Ndapanda is a lifestyle blogger/writer. Her articles include wellness and beauty tips to help readers look and feel their best, while her topics on introspection examine thoughts and emotional processes navigating through life’s ups and downs. www.beautyndapanda.com