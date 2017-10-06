Suspected drug dealer’s trial postponed

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The trial of a suspected drug dealer, who was found with dagga worth N$553 761, was on Wednesday postponed due to the absence of the accused’s defence attorney.

Fifty-three-year-old Victus Makono, who is standing trial for being found in possession of 184.5 kg of dagga by the police, was informed that although the state was ready to proceed, his defense attorney was out of town on another engagement.

“Currently, Issaks is in Swakopmund with another matter and was not placed in fund,” explained attorney Braam Cupido, who was standing in for Makono’s defence attorney

Makono, who has denied guilt to the charges, was arrested by the police at the Trans-Kalahari border post at Buitepos. Makono, who is a long-distance driver, was found in possession of 184.5 kg of dagga stacked in his truck. According to police reports. the dagga is estimated to be worth more than N$553 760.

Makono was travelling from South Africa through Botswana to Namibia when he was pulled over by the police who discovered the drugs in his truck.

Makono, who made a brief appearance before magistrate Elina Nandago in Windhoek’s regional court in Katutura. He is out on N$100 000 bail. He has left the state to prove its case against him after he decided to give no explanation for his not guilty plea. Makono’s case was transferred from Gobabis Magistrate’s Court after his arrest in 2007.

Magistrate Nandago postponed the matter to 19 October and cautioned Makono to make an appearance.

Nandago indicated that failure to appear in court consequently will result in a warrant of arrest being issued against him and his N$10 000 bail money provisionally forfeited to the state.