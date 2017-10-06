Star of the Week: Herbert Jauch

Our Star of the Week is labour expert, Herbert Jauch who in an open letter to the Minister of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Zephania Kameeta asked the poverty eradication ministry to stop procuring any goods from Shoprite-Checkers Group of Companies.

He accuses Shoprite-Checkers of its alleged exploitative labour practices. He called on Kameeta to publicly express his support for the Shoprite workers and to announce that the ministry he heads will not make any further purchases from the Shoprite-Checkers group until disciplinary charges against over 100 workers have been dropped. Jauch pointed out that the Shoprite-Checkers Group of Companies does not adhere to Namibian laws, pays low salaries and exploit workers at the watch of authorities without any action being taken against them.