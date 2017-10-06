Police, FNB offer reward for burglary suspects

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-FNB Namibia, in co-operation with the Namibian Police Force, is offering a generous reward for any information that may lead to the successful arrest and prosecution of culprits, who have been responsible for various cases of burglaries and housebreaking between November 2016 and September 2017.

The incidences involved substantial amounts of money at some FNB ATMs in different regions of the country.

A substantial reward is being offered to anyone with information; and calls will be treated as confidential and informant’s identities will be kept secret.

Calls can be made to the following toll free number: 0800210964.

Information on the burglaries, which took place in Khomas, Erongo, Otjozondjupa, and Omusati regions, can also be reported to senior officers of the Namibian Police Force.