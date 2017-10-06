Mnali releases album on USB

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Mnali has become the first local artist to release a USB album for his highly anticipated second album, ‘Onime Mofuka’.

He recorded and mastered all the songs from this album at his own studio, Dopeboyz Note Production.

The album consists of 18 tracks and 6 videos. Mnali invented the idea of releasing a USB album himself, saying he was just trying to keep up with the technology, and a new generation, as the world is moving to all sorts of digital platforms. Samsung donated all the 700 USBs.

“Not only my fans and local music lovers will enjoy this digital platform, but they will also use the USB for other things such as storing their documents on it, and transfer other information with it,” Mnali says, and adds that he just wanted to be different from other artists and to try new things.

Mnali’s singles ‘Ochecke’, ‘Little Darling’ and ‘Buku Buku’, all with videos, are currently making.

The album is expected to top the charts, as he will also sell it on other digital platforms such as I-tunes. ‘Onime Mofuka’ is a continuation from the ‘Tales of Mnali’, his first album released late last year.

He says his new album’s aim is to promote peace and unity among locals.

“One can see that I have really worked hard on this album as I have given out a different taste of music that people have never heard of before, and the album is more mature,” he says.

Some of the hit singles on the album are ‘Number One’ and ‘Don’t Worry’ – both featuring The Dogg. Energy 100 FM, Fresh Fm and Omulunga Radio are currently giving the songs good airplay.

On this album, Mnali has worked with local artists KK, Ace, Beast, Sunny Boy, Tequila, Romano and Tesh.