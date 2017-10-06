Fatima vying for top crown

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Local model, beauty queen and student Fatima Shaningwa is ready to put Namibia on the international map when she competes in this year’s Miss University of Africa beauty pageant finals in Abuja, Nigeria.

The pageant takes place from 17 November to 2 December later this year.

“I came across the competition when Miss Namibia 2013 Paulina Malulu announced her search for two models she intended to send to two beauty pageants,” Fatima says.

She jotted down Paulina’s contact and then enquired about the entry requirements followed by her submitting her entry application.

“Later I was informed that I had made it through to the interview round, and the rest is history,” she says proudly.

Her target is to bring the crown back to the motherland.

“I am also going out there to showcase Namibia to the rest of Africa so that they can witness first-hand, how friendly Namibians are and experience Namibian culture and fashion.

“I will be travelling with garments from local designers that I will go and showcase as well as a traditional cultural dress.”

People know Fatima for having won many accolades. This year they crowned her Miss Personality at the Mr. and Miss Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) competition.

This is besides being Public Choice Award winner at the 2015 Miss Namibia beauty pageant. In 2014, she won the title of First Princess at the Mr. and Miss Namibia Red Cross competition.

Fatima started with her modelling career in 2014. At first, her basic challenge was not having the perfect walk.

“My anxiety went into overdrive and the only reason I made it through to be a final was my answer in the questions section.”

After weekly training sessions and support from family and friends, she won three titles on the night, First Princess, Miss Photogenic and Miss Personality.

Fatima is a final year student at the Namibian University of Science and Technology (NUST), where she is pursuing a bachelors’ degree in environmental health science.