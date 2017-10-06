Conmen prey on elderly in Oshana

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-Police in Oshana have warned the public against prowling con artists particularly targeting elderly citizen in the region.

Police spokesperson in Oshana, Warrant Officer Thomas Aiyambo, said the region is infested with con artists pretending to seek translations, selling fake diamonds and other illicit merchandise.

Aiyambo advised members of the public against doing business dealings on social media, saying some of these crooks intend to rob people of their hard-earned cash.

“If someone is asking you for translations, refer them to the police and the public should also be on alert and report all suspicious movements to the police,” said Aiyambo.

He also warned the public against getting in strangers’ cars, especially those claiming to be doing businesses, saying it is risky because they are driven to unknown places where they could be harmed.

The police warning follows a recent incident where they briefly detained two men aged 40 and 55 years old who were caught trying to con an 82-year-old man.

The two were found in possession of N$200 notes stuffed between out-of-circulation Zimbabwean bond notes as well as seven fake diamonds. They were taken in for questioning at the end of last week, after a community member alerted the police of suspicious movements at Oshana mall.

The 82-year-old man was driven close to the University of Namibia’s Hifikepunye Pohamba’s campus where the police intercepted them before they could strike a deal.

Aiyambo said the two were released the same day because they had not yet committed a crime.

“No crime was committed, hence there was no case opened,” said Aiyambo. Meanwhile, police are keeping the two under surveillance.