John Muyamba

About 52 hippos where found dead in Mahango core area of the Bwabwata National Park in Kavango East today.



The Ministry of Environment and Tourism is investigating the cause of animals’ death, its officials say.

Tourists visiting the area alerted New Era to this gruesome discovery this afternoon. The ministry’s PRO Romeo Muyunda, when contacted for comment, said the ministry was not aware of the situation and said the matter will be investigated right away.