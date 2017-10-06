Roland Routh

A young woman from Omaheke region became the second victim of violence against women this week, when she lost her life at the hands of a jealous boyfriend. The latest incident took place at Farm Dabis, in Trans Kalahari area, on Thursday morning at about 09h00.



The deceased woman was identified as 22-year old Martha Afrikaner, according to Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi from the police’s public relations division. Shikwambi said Afrikaner died on the spot after being hacked on the head with an axe by her boyfriend, who then fled the scene.

The boyfriend, who has since been arrested, has accused Afrikaner of having an affair with another man. The man is expected to appear in the Gobabis magistrate court on Monday on a charge of murder. On Monday morning Maria Megameno Kamati, 29, was shot dead by her boyfriend at their house in Otjomuise, Windhoek. The boyfriend, 41-year old Erastus Heita, made his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court. Heita was not granted bail due to the seriousness of the crime. He is expected to make a return to court on 25 January 2018.