Power cuts ground police fleet

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Police stations in Oshikoto region such as Okatope, Onanke, Omuthiya and Oshivelo have been operating without electricity for two weeks and have been forced to ground their vehicles after running out of fuel.

The vehicles used to refuel at Oshivelo where there is a service station. However, since the Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Nored) cut off electricity in the area two weeks ago, they are unable to fill up the vehicles since there is no power for the fuel pump.

The power was cut due to a debt owed to service providers. Although this reporter could not ascertain the exact amount owed, the figure is believed to run into millions.

When contacted for comment, the Oshikoto Regional Police Commander, Commissioner Armas Shivute, said he was aware of the situation but could not reveal the amount owed.

“We drafted a letter to the regional governor seeking his intervention in this matter, so I cannot say much on the matter. The letter contains the list of affected stations. I am sure you understand the situation,” stated Shivute.

Meanwhile, Nored spokesperson, Herman Ngasia, last week refused to comment on the matter, citing confidentiality reasons.

“That’s confidential and it is clear in our charter that we cannot disclose customers’ details. So, that remains between us and the client,” asserted Ngasia.

On the other hand, the regional governor, Henock Kankoshi – who is in Windhoek – said he heard about the letter regarding the matter, but could not say anything as he has not yet acquainted himself with the content of the letter.

“I don’t have concrete evidence. So, it is difficult for me to comment on something which I don’t have details on,” stressed Kankoshi.

Some residents New Era spoke to described this dilemma as a big challenge because they can not render services to the public effectively during the night since they have to use torch or cellphone light. In addition, they said they are unable to promptly respond to emergencies as fuel tanks are empty.

Furthermore, it turns out that these stations do not have back-up generators.

“We really do not know what happened, and we are not sure when this will be resolved. The only thing we know is the power was cut-off, so how much is owed remains unknown to us,” stated one officer, who declined to be named.