Mungandjela faces Mendu …As Shimbonde withdraws

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibian welterweight boxer Emmanuel ‘The Lion’ Mungandjela, who was set to face Steven Shimbone for the national welterweight title, will now confront Mendu ‘Hands of God’ Kaangundue after Shimbone withdrew from the contest due to injury.

Shimbone picked up an injury while training and will therefore no longer be able to fight on the card of the ‘Champions in Action’ boxing bonanza slated for the Windhoek Country Club on 21 October, the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing Promotions announced. Promoter Nestor Tobias said Kaangundue is the new opponent to face Mungandjela for the National Welterweight title over 10 rounds.

An excited Kaangundue said he was ready to fight Mungandjela and declared himself fit for the fight.

“It is an excellent opportunity for me and I cannot wait to declare victory over him,” said Mendu.

The Champions in Action bout will also see Walter ‘The Executioner’ Kautondokwa defend his WBO Middleweight title against Meshack ‘Smart Boy’ Mwankenwa from Tanzania in the main bout while Namibia’s promising welterweight prospect Mike Shonena will challenge Juma Waiswa of Uganda for the vacant WBO Africa Welterweight title in the main undercard.

There will be eight other exciting undercards to give fans total value for their money. Tickets are already available at Computicket outlets countrywide, Antonio’s Shop in Post Street Mall and at the Windhoek Country Club reception. General tickets sell for N$200 while a VIP table seating 10 people sells for N$10 000.