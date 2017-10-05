Logistics could revive Namibian economy – Sakamoto

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-Japanese Ambassador to Namibia Hideyuki Sakamoto says stakeholders must fully understand the importance of the logistics sector and what it entails for the growth of Namibia and Africa as a continent.

According to Sakamoto the logistics sector, once fully realised, will become a game changer and unlock investment opportunities, enhance trade and create additional job opportunities that will put Namibia well on course to economic prosperity. Sakamoto was speaking at the opening of the ninth annual logistics and transport workshop currently underway at Walvis Bay.

The workshop is held under the theme “Namibia Logistics Hub, An Opportunity for Growth” and brings together major role players aligned to the logistic and transport sectors.

Stakeholders discussed issues such as the implementation of the logistics masterplan, spatial development initiatives and the importance of customs and excise, among others.

“[The] Japanese government has identified the logistics sector as one of the key areas and rendered support in this regard to Namibia while we are looking at broadening our partnership in Africa through such partnerships,” Sakamoto said.

He added that Japan realised the importance of the logistic sector to Namibia and conducted a feasibility study to assist Namibia to unlock its great potential.

“The transport and logistics sectors are key for economic growth and bringing about strong sustainable growth for Africa and its people. That is why we support active logistics initiatives such as the Walvis Bay Corridor Group. Therefore, it is important that we think regionally and act locally as the logistics sector offers so many economic opportunities,” he said.