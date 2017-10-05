//Kharas police inactive on NBC TV licence operation

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-Police in the //Kharas Region are yet to receive any directive from the head office in Windhoek on how to go about assisting national broadcaster NBC in an effort to compel TV holders to pay their licences in the region.

It was reported in September that NBC and the national police have reached an agreement that will see the police help9 ensure that TV owners pay for their licences – an announcement that sparked quite a stir nationwide. It was further reported that the joint operation was to start on 29 September, but //Kharas police regional commander, Commissioner Rudolf Isaak told New Era that his office has not received any directive in this regard.

Speaking to New Era, Isaak said his office still awaits instruction, if any, in this regard.

“We have not yet received any directives, so at this point we are still waiting for any such directives in that regard,” he said.

The regional police head however encouraged the public to do the right thing and pay their TV licences, saying it is a legal obligation.

“I encourage my people to pay their licences, it is the right thing to do and it contributes to NBC’s income without which nothing can be expected from them.”

NBC’s Keetmanshoop regional office chief Cherly Coetie indicated that involving the police is the last resort desired, and thanked the local community for its positive response to calls for payments.

“The police is the last option for now, but I do not think it will even be necessary as people have been turning up in huge numbers and paying their licences,” she said.

She urged those who have not yet made their payments to approach the broadcaster’s offices to settle their accounts, irrespective of whether they watch NBC or not. She urged those in arrears not to be afraid to contact the NBC, saying a payment plan can be worked out.

“Some people say they only watch DSTV, but I tell them if they did not have a TV they would not watch DSTV, so that does not matter, if you owe someone you have to pay up,” she said.