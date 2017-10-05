Infrastructural challenges impede teaching at Outapi school

Loide Jason

Outapi-Learners at some schools in the Omusati Region still receive classes in rudimentary buildings that are not deemed conducive for learning, made from corrugated iron sheets and wooden poles.

One such school is Moses Aihalu Primary School in the Outapi circuit.

The school principal, Fresiana Hamukwaya, said it is a challenge to produce expected result from her school because the nature of such classes is such that there are unwanted distractions especially during winter and the rainy season.

“During rainy season, we have to move learners from sheds classrooms to permanent structures. As a result, teaching comes to a halt until the rain has stopped,” she said.

Hamukwaya maintained that during winter, it gets so cold that children find it difficult to concentrate.

There are seven such ‘classrooms’ at the school, accommodating Grade 4 to Grade 8 learners. The school is provided with six permanent classrooms, four rudimentary classrooms, three fabricated rooms and a single toilet, which is shared by both learners and the staff.

Hamukwaya said one toilet is not enough to cater for all 406 learners and 16 staff members.

The school needs six toilet rooms to avoid different genders using the same toilet and mitigate long queues when nature calls, she said.

The principal feels the school needs seven classrooms to replace the six rudimentary classrooms.

“The school also needs an administration block to cater for the principal’s office, teacher’s staff room as well other offices needed such as for administrators and heads of department,” she explained.

The school also needs a laboratory, a computer room and a library.

The school is situated five kilometres from the Outapi-Ruacana road, but is hard to reach during the rainy season.

“During rainy season there is a lot of water which delays teachers to arrive at work on time,” she said.

Hamukwaya also revealed that the school is in need of electricity to help make teaching easier.

“There are some subjects that require electricity such as information and communication as well as science. Electricity makes administration easier. For now, the school operates from a solar panel but experiences a lot of challenges especially during the rainy season,” she explained.