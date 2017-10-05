374 students in Lüderitz get IDs

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-The mobile team from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration in Keetmanshoop in collaboration with !Nami#nus constituency office issued identity documents in Lüderitz in an exercise that started on Tuesday and ends today.

The team started at Angra Pequena Senior Secondary School on Tuesday and yesterday the team issued identity documents and birth certificates to students at Lüderitz Junior Secondary School while today the team will issue IDs and birth certificates at the regional councillor’s office for the community.

!Nami#nus constituency councillor, Jan Scholtz, told New Era this is the way to bring services closer to the people. More than 374 students from Lüderitz Junior Secondary School and Angra Pequena Senior Secondary School in Lüderitz will receive IDs.

Scholtz said this exercise was done at the request of Lüderitz Chief Immigration Officer Eliaser Kandume, who approached the constituency office saying 374 learners were in need of identity documents. It was also felt schools were concerned it is very expensive for the learners to travel on their own to Keetmanshoop to apply for the IDs.