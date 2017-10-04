UNAM, WOBSC claim Field Hockey League titles

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-UNAM ladies hockey side and WOBSC were crowned champions of this year’s Bank Windhoek Field Hockey Premier League in their respective divisions.

It turned out to be a rip-roaring final. Both teams were deservedly crowned champions of the women and men’s premier league divisions in stylish fashion.

In the men’s division, Saints came up against WOBSC and inflicted the first defeat of the season against latter – emerging 2-1 victors.

Saints needed a bonus point to have any mathematical chance of winning the coveted league title but their dream evaporated into thin air with Cody van der Merwe and Liam Hermanus netting a goal apiece for the unlucky Saints.

In other action, UNAM had a date with BDO Wanderers and the students came out tops with a 2-1 score line – courtesy of a well-taken brace via the accurate stick of Baggio Karigub, who scored both goals.

Newly crowned league champions, WOBSC, confronted BDO Wanderers in a must-win encounter if they were to secure the elusive premier league title and they did just – taking the fight to their opponents from the opening whistle.

The champions in waiting were eventually rewarded for their perseverance claiming a convincing 9-1 triumph to claim the coveted league title.

In the women’s action, UNAM went toe to toe with BDO Wanderers but the latter could not match the exploits of the fired students who scored four unanswered goals to end the season on a high note. Theodora Amutjira netted scored a hat trick for UNAM.

Elsewhere, WOBSC and title contenders Saints battled it out in a thrilling match as Saints attacked for the better part of the match but it was not good enough on the day, with the match ending in a disappointing 1-all stalemate.

Kaela Schimming registered her name on the score sheet for Saints while Vanessa Schoeman scored for WOBSC.

UNAM were slated to play against cross-town cousins NUST, but the latter did not bother to pitch – thus forfeiting the match to UNAM taking 5-0 victory via a walkover to be crowned champions without having to shed an ounce of sweat.