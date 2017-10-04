Tujamee is Epukiro JSS Dux Learner

Kae MaÞunÿu-Tjiparuro

Windhoek-Tujamee Tjinape, a Grade 9 learner, is the 2017 Dux Learner of the Epukiro Junior Secondary School following the school’s award ceremony last Friday in the settlement of Omauezonjanda in the Epukiro Constituency.

The second top performer of the school this year is Charleen Ndisiro, a tenth grader, with Tjizamejuva Mbahepa, an eighth grader, the third top performer. Tjinape achieved a total of 40 points in her six best subjects including English, Ndisiro scored 39 points and Mbahepa 38 points. Tjinape received a trophy and N$500 courtesy of a local farmer, Dr. Kavemunu Kaakuha. Kaandjaneke Kauami (Grade 10) is the Sportsman of the Year.

The top ten performers in each grade were also recognised with the top three achievers in each grade being also specially recognised. Learner distinguishing themselves in their respective subjects are Orban Tjingaete (Grade 10) who achieved 97% in Otjiherero; Ngundjizuva Makari (Grade 9) with 96% in Geography and Joshua Upingansana (Grade 8) who obtained 83% in Otjiherero.

The top three learners in the subject agriculture were also recognised specially with the top achiever in this subject receiving two doves and N$50 from Mbuzi Vet Supply. Each of the learners in the top 10 achievers in each grade received cosmetics worth N$50 courtesy of Lifeline Clinic while teachers in their individual subjects were also recognised with the principal, Sagarias Tjivahe Uanivi, sponsoring awards for the best teacher in each of the three grades. The Eastern Epukiro Farmers Association (EEFA) contributed N$5000 and Omaheke Agri and General Dealer N$3000 towards the printing of certificates awarded to the top ten achievers in each of the three grades.

The Epukiro Supermarket donated N$300 towards the meals for the parents who turned up for the awards, the same as each of the members of the school board. Other gifts towards the learners included scientific calculators, mathematics sets, English pocket dictionaries, rulers, pencils and erasers from Nangol Trading Enterprises cc while Pele Kasume sponsored school bags.

More than 80 parents attended the event which by school’s standard in terms of parents attendance was an all time record the attendance of parents at school events being usually in the range of 20 people or below. The school has a population of 360 learners.