Tribute to football icons

The Namibian football fraternity woke up to the sad news of the sudden passing of two football stalwarts and as if this was not enough, well known referee Rodney Samuel Rooinasie also took a bow from the game of life.

News of the passing on of the former Life Fighters hard-as-nails defender Siegfried Kauripeke, better known as “Sipho” in football circles, sent shockwaves among many football followers just as the they were comingto terms with the passing of former African Stars versatile athlete and astute communal farmer, Aphas Koviuana Katjivirue, aka “Affies”.

The latter was the stepfather of Namibian Police Deputy Commissioner/Head of Public Relations, Edwin Kanguatjivi.

The deceased was elder brother to Ricky Katjivirue, former manager of the Baronages pop ensemble in the 70s and drummer of the now defunct popular Bee Bop Brothers pop band from Windhoek’s old location. May their soul rest in eternal peace.

