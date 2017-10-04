Pakistani popularises cricket among city youth…Donates food parcels to the needy

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Pakistanis are known for their aggressive bowling in the game of cricket and business acumen off the pitch, but there is another side to their humanity.

A local businessman, Pakistani national Syed Kamram Haider has taken the bull by the horn and is determined to introduce cricket amongst the previously disadvantaged communities, notably stray kids around Namibia’s commercial hub (Windhoek) informal settlements with the ultimate aim to popularize the game amongst the youth.

To demonstrate his seriousness and commitment towards the plight of the poor, the generous Haider donated dozens of food parcels including a consignment of beverages to the residents of Okuryangava, Wanaheda and Ombili – worth thousands of dollars – as part of his social responsibilities.

Haider, a member of the social Pakistani cricket team made up of Pakistanis residing in Namibia, teamed up with fellow Pakistan national Mirza Hasmain Bashir to put their money where their mouths are last weekend with the assistance of Constable Victor Mwiya from the Namibian Police Force.

Haider owns multiple business entities in the city of Windhoek with a workforce of close to 50 employees. His business empire includes Hussain Import & Exportec, Shining Stone as well as several shop outlets dealing in electrical appliances.

The kind-hearted astute businessman, who has been living in Namibia for more than 10 years, made a humble appeal to fellow Pakistanis residing in Namibia to follow suit.