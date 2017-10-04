Neshuku to contest as councillor for Eengodhi

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Protasius Neshuku has been elected to represent the Swapo Party in the upcoming Eengodhi constituency by-election set for 17 November.

Neshuku garnered 106 votes against Wilhelm Kashimba, who got 46 votes.

Eengodhi constituency has been without a councillor since the end of August following the death of veteran councillor, Walde Sheyavali.

“We held our final district conference, which was attended by 152 eligible delegates and voters.

“The elections were concluded and declared free and fair. In total, we had three candidates but only two qualified as eligible candidates,” noted Regional Swapo Coordinator Armas Amukwiyu.

He added that the Swapo Secretary General Nangolo Mbumba is still to reveal the reason why the third candidate could not make it during the vetting process.

Amukwiyu said they would submit the name of their preferred candidate to the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) before the set deadline of 9 October.