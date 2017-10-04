Mysterious fight on the cards…As female boxer invades sacred territory

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-History is in the making as Namibia’s internationally acclaimed boxing promoter Nestor Sunshine Tobias has lined up a mysterious boxing fight never witnessed before in our neck of the woods.

To be precise, the 21st of this month sees local boxer Walter “Executioner” Kautondokwa climb in the ring to defend his WBO Africa Middleweight title against Tanzanian challenger Meschack Mwankemwa in the main bout of the “Champions in Action” boxing bonanza under the auspices of the revered MTC Nestor Tobias Boxing Academy.

However, the bout that has tongues wagging amongt local boxing folklore is the mysterious exhibition fight between relatively two unknown fighters in the business, female boxer Selma and her male counterpart Mike.

In the interim, event organisers are keeping boxing enthusiasts guessing and are digging their heels in the sand declining to reveal the full identity of the pair while at the same time also being stingy about the boxers’ actual weight category.

“I have never seen a lady fighting a man and I am sure this is not allowed in terms of the Namibian boxing rules and regulations,” commented a boxing fan on social media.

And while this particular fight has left many boxing fans swimming in a pool of confusion – leaving them with more questions than answers – Tobias could not hide his excitement about the much-debated mysterious boxers.

“I wish to assure the boxing fraternity that this fight is above board and will be a first of its kind in Namibian boxing and, of course, first in world boxing. Our ultimate motto at MTC Sunshine Promotions is all about creativity, and this is therefore one of those amazing moments come 21 October.”

The man known as Sunshine in boxing circles added that he his stable does not want to reveal too much about the bout, at least for the time being, but was quick to urge boxing fans to come en masse and watch all 11 bouts on display on the night.