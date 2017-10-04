MTC services down at Leonardville

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The village of Leonardville has been without MTC services since Saturday.

According to MTC, on Saturday, at around 17H30, during the repair of a bent guy rope on an MTC 150-metre guy mast tower, an incident occurred resulting in the collapse of the Leonardville tower.

No injuries were recorded.

MTC has confirmed that all services are currently down. However, their network teams are on site in an effort to minimise the down time.

The mobile telecommunications operator anticipates restoring services by today. However, coverage to the outskirts of Leonardville will not be possible until the tower has been rebuilt, MTC has said.