Mariental PS, Danie Joubert CS win competitions

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Mariental Primary School is the winner of the quiz competition with the D.D. Guibeb Primary School in the second place, Danie Joubert Combined School in the in third place and Sonop Primary School fourth.

Danie Joubert CS in turn won the 1st prize in the debating competition with Mariental SSS scooping the second place, Mariental Gymnasium Private School in third place and Empelheim Junior Secondary School fourth place. To commemorate the Namibian Heritage Week, the National Heritage and Culture Programmes office in the Hardap region hosted the first ever debating and quiz competition last week. Learners got together to debate cultural issues, the importance of culture, influence of social media on culture, the influence of globalisation on culture and preservation of culture in a fast-growing world in terms of technology. The quiz took place on September 19 and the debate on September 20 at the directorate of education hall. The debating competition attracted learners from the four local high schools here, Danie Joubert Combined School (Grade 8, 9 and 10 learners), Empelheim JSS, Mariental Gymnasuim Private School and Mariental SSS, while the quiz competiton attracted learners from four local primary schools, Danie Joubert CS (Grade 6-7 learners), D D. #Guibeb PS, Mariental PS and Sonop PS. Altogether 28 learners took part in these competitions. The heritage week activities were attended by close to 150 community members, learners and staff members of different line ministries.