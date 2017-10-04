Lüderitz mourns death of chief electrician

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-The Lüderitz community and town council are grieving over the death of the town’s chief electrical technician, Wilhelm Humphrey Langer.

Langer passed on last week on 25 September. He joined Lüderitz Town Council in 1999 as an electrician. In 2002, he was promoted to the position of Chief Technician Electrical, a position he held until his death.

A memorial service was held on Monday at Benguela Hall, where the Lüderitz Town Council employees, family and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Langer.

Langer was born on 11 October 1960. To the community of Lüderitz and his colleagues, Langer was the true son of the soil, who was always available to support the Lüderitz people in many ways. He is survived by wife, Jadine, four children and grandchildren.