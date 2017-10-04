Hero’s funeral for Governor Muharukua

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-President Hage Geingob has conferred national hero status on Kunene Regional Govenor Angelika Muharukua, who died at her residence in Windhoek on Sunday from a suspected heart attack. She was 59 at the time of her death.

“The Presidency wishes to announce that His Excellency President Hage G. Geingob has decided to accord the status of national hero to the late Honourable Angelika Kazetjindire Muharukua,” presidential press secretary Albertus Aochamub stated on Monday.

“To that end the late Honourable Muharukua will be bestowed a full hero’s funeral and all the relevant arrangements that accompany such a burial will be followed. Further funeral arrangements will be made available as soon as they are finalised,” Aochamub further stated in the media release.