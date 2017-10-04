Heita in court for girlfriend’s murder

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The man who is currently the talk of the nation for allegedly killing his long-term girlfriend and mother of his kids in Otjomuise on Monday made his first appearance in court yesterday were he was denied bail.

Erastus Heita, 41, who appeared to be very calm when he took the stand in Windhoek Magistrates’ Court in Katutura is accused of fatally shooting his live-in girlfriend of nine years, Maria Megameno Kamati, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The prosecution is charging Heita with murder, read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act. The substantial facts on the charge sheet indicate that Heita unlawfully and intentionally killed 29-year-old Kamati on Monday morning in Otjomuise, a Windhoek residential suburb.

According to police reports, the mother of two was shot in the head with a 9mm Makarov pistol. The report further indicates that after the fatal shooting, Heita drove himself to the police to report the incident. However, he got involved in a car crash which resulted in him taking a taxi to finally reach the Windhoek police station.

During his short appearance in court, Heita was very reluctant to answer the court’s question about legal representation.

“I am not ready to do anything now…I will only be able to make a decision maybe on my second appearance,” explained Heita. However in the end Heita informed the court that he will be using a private lawyer.

Heita could not be released on bail as the state strongly opposed the notion, citing that the accused faces a serious charge and that it would not be in the interest of justice to release him on bail. Prosecutors also cited the state’s fear that once Heita is released on bail, chances are that he might interfere with the ongoing investigations.

Nonetheless, the court informed Heita that he still had the right to approach the court with a formal bail application should he wish to lodge one.

Magistrate Michelle Kubersky postponed the matter to January 23, 2018 for further investigations and for the accused to have ample time to acquire legal representative of his choice. Victoria Thompson prosecuted.