Child raped while parents attend church

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-A 12-year-old girl was raped while alone at her parents’ house on Sunday morning after a man sneaked into the family house and had sexual intercourse with her.

The girl was left alone at home, as her parents had gone to church. Between 08h00 and 10h00, the suspect, aged 27, allegedly entered the house and forcefully had sex with the girl.

The suspect was caught in the act after one of the neighbours heard the girl screaming, and went to the house to establish why she was screaming. Only then was the girl rescued from her traumatic experience.

Police arrested the suspect after witnesses identified him and he is expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court today.