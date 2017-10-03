Romario bidding for championship at Windhoek Show

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Romario, the Boergoat ram champion of champions in the small stock category at this year’s annual Inter-Regional Show between the regions of Omaheke and Otjozondjupa, is at the Windhoek Show that started last Friday ending this Saturday.

The ram belonging to Nichlas Mbingeneeko is, after its exploits at the Inter-regional Omaheke-Otjozondjupa show, staking its claim to fame among many other quality breeds at the country’s premier industrial and agricultural show.

The judging of small stock starts on Thursday in the morning with the inter-breeding judging also taking place on the same day. The judging of big stock took place from last Friday to Sunday, culminating in the inter-breed judging today and the big parade and prize-giving this afternoon at 16H00.

Yesterday saw workshops for cattle handlers after which they were also rewarded for their hard work and commitment. Monday also saw the judging of the breed plan classes where cattle were not only judged for their visual appearance but for their genetic ability as well. This year 480 big stock were registered.

Chairperson of the Livestock Section at the show, Sigl von Luttwitz, says although the number of animals at the show is yet to reach the pre-drought record, farmers are still committed especially to the country’s 2030 Vision of enhanced production. However, their commitment notwithstanding, there are obstacles which only the government can address to make it easier for farmers. These are restrictions and unfair market competition, stock theft, support from the judiciary so that stock theft suspects do not get bail easily, motivation of the police and the sharing of profit accruing from export of products.